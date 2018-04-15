Sumter teen dies of gunshot wound - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Sumter teen dies of gunshot wound

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
SUMTER, SC (WIS) -

A 17-year-old male was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker announced.

The coroner identified the teen as Joshua Goodman of Dalzell.

Goodman was pronounced dead at Palmetto Health Tuomey. His autopsy will be done in Newberry, SC.

Details surrounding Goodman’s death have not been shared by officials just yet as the Sumter Police Department is investigating.

Check back for updates.

