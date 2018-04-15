Officers investigating after teen found shot to death outside apartment complex

A 17-year-old male who was shot outside of an apartment complex in Sumter on Sunday has died, according to Sumter officials.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the teen as Joshua Goodman of Dalzell. His autopsy is scheduled to be completed in Newberry, SC.

Sumter Police say they responded to a shots fired call in the Peach Street area around 1:45 p.m. when they found Goodman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say their initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident. They believe Goodman might have been familiar with the shooter.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

