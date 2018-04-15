Crestwood High School football player killed in deadly Sumter shooting Sunday

A 17-year-old student at Crestwood High School who was shot outside of an apartment complex in Sumter on Sunday has died, according to Sumter officials.

The Sumter County Coroner identified the teen as Joshua Goodman of Dalzell. His autopsy is scheduled to be completed in Newberry, SC.

Goodman was a triple-sport athlete at Crestwood High School, playing football, baseball, and track. He played defensive end/linebacker on the varsity football team.

"I'm in shock and in disbelief," Crestwood High School head football coach Roosevelt Nelson said. "He was a young kid who had a bright future. Now, he's no longer here."

Coach Nelson said he told some members of the football team today but will hold a team meeting first thing in the morning.

"[I'm] going to hold them," Nelson said. "Strengthen them through each other and the power of prayer. Power of prayer is strong and can heal all things."

Sumter Police say they responded to a shots-fired call in the Peach Street area around 1:45 p.m. when they found Goodman in the parking lot of an apartment complex. He was transported from the scene to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators say their initial investigation indicates the shooting was an isolated incident. They believe Goodman might have been familiar with the shooter.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700. You can also contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.