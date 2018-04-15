Suspect arrested in big 'Live Pd' chase last year behind bars again

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested an individual that viewers of A&E's "Live PD" should know well.

Bryan Martin, who achieved infamy when he was involved in a chase with now-investigator Chris Mastrianni back in July, was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana.

#LivePD update: Bryan Martin — who you first met when he got into a car chase with @MastrianniChris, and crawled out of his vehicle with a toddler — was arrested today again. This time, he’s facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana. pic.twitter.com/jPPUFpb6vz — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) April 15, 2018

Martin was arrested in July of 2017 after he crawled out of his crashed vehicle holding a toddler by the arm and flung the child at Mastrianni in an attempt to prevent his apprehension. Below is a social media video from that arrest.

Bananas doesn't even begin to explain what just occurred on #livePD some people will do anything to get away pic.twitter.com/mVdT27nryv — Pat F (@pfal516) July 9, 2017

Mastrianni was promoted to investigator back in March which will limit his on-screen time with the show.

