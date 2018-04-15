Suspect arrested in big 'Live Pd' chase last year behind bars ag - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Suspect arrested in big 'Live Pd' chase last year behind bars again

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Bryan Martin (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Bryan Martin (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested an individual that viewers of A&E's "Live PD" should know well.

Bryan Martin, who achieved infamy when he was involved in a chase with now-investigator Chris Mastrianni back in July, was arrested on Sunday and is now facing charges of unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of marijuana. 

Martin was arrested in July of 2017 after he crawled out of his crashed vehicle holding a toddler by the arm and flung the child at Mastrianni in an attempt to prevent his apprehension. Below is a social media video from that arrest.

Mastrianni was promoted to investigator back in March which will limit his on-screen time with the show.

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

  • McDonald's manager slaps customer who made 'racial comments'

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-04-15 11:09:02 GMT
    (Source: WJXT/CNN)(Source: WJXT/CNN)

    A criminal defense attorney says the manager could be charged with battery and the customer, who allegedly threw two drinks, could also face charges.

  • Man's suicide unearths decades-old sex abuse revelations

    Sunday, April 15 2018 11:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 15:38:00 GMT
    (Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...(Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development via AP). This November 2015 provided by the Alaska State Department of Education and Early Development shows Haines School, in Haines, Alaska. The high school gym at the school was named for K...

    The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.

  • Trump unloads on Comey ahead of ex-FBI director's interview

    Sunday, April 15 2018 8:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 12:17:50 GMT
    Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)Trump on Sunday pushed back again against Comey's claims that Trump sought his loyalty, saying, "I hardly even knew this guy. Just another of his many lies." (Source: Twitter)

    President Donald Trump is again calling former FBI Director James Comey a "slimeball" ahead of the publication of his new book.

  • Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

    Sunday, April 15 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-04-15 18:28:06 GMT
    First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

    A family spokesman says former first lady Barbara Bush is in "failing health" and won't seek additional medical treatment.

  • US to hit Russia with new sanctions for aiding Syria's Assad

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:38:05 GMT
    (Department of Defense via AP). This image provided by the Department of Defense was presented as part of a briefing slide at the Pentagon briefing on Saturday, April 14, 2018, and shows a photo of a preliminary damage assessment from the Him Shinshar ...(Department of Defense via AP). This image provided by the Department of Defense was presented as part of a briefing slide at the Pentagon briefing on Saturday, April 14, 2018, and shows a photo of a preliminary damage assessment from the Him Shinshar ...

    "A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"

