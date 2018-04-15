PHOTOS: Strong and severe storms leave damaged homes, fallen trees in Midlands

Strong and severe storms have been rolling through the Midlands leaving behind heavy damage in areas like Irmo and other locations in Lexington, Fairfield, and Richland counties.

The timeframe for the storms is 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. but the roughest weather will be between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Related: FIRST ALERT: Most of Midlands under Tornado Watch ahead of severe storms moving in

Residents from all over the Midlands have reported storm damage. The National Weather Service reported wind speeds reaching 74 mph at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport early Sunday afternoon. Those winds have caused many trees to fall down on roadways and even on some homes across the Midlands.

Law enforcement agencies turned to social media during the storms to update the public on storm-related traffic incidents such as traffic lights not working properly and downed trees along roadways.

Storm-related incidents | Traffic lights are not working properly at: Calhoun & Harden

Read & Harden

Devine & Cross Hill pic.twitter.com/27kK6PCgio — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 15, 2018

Driving in the @TownLexingtonSC? Please be alert for traffic signals that may not be working and debris or downed trees in the roadway.



Officers and other personnel are addressing issues as quickly as possible while strong storms pass through this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/wWYqcaQAfo — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) April 15, 2018

A tornado watch was issued for much of the Midlands through 7 p.m. with a Tornado Warning being issued for a short time period in Lexington and Fairfield counties.

RELATED: Watch the live stream on your smartphone or mobile device.

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THIS WEEK'S WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/2iZtJrC

If you see any damage caused by the storms and can safely take a picture or a video, you can send it to us at CountOnWis@wistv.com.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.