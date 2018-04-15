PHOTOS: Strong and severe storms leave damaged homes, fallen tre - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

PHOTOS: Strong and severe storms leave damaged homes, fallen trees in Midlands

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Jennifer Newsome, Twitter) (Source: Jennifer Newsome, Twitter)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Strong and severe storms have been rolling through the Midlands leaving behind heavy damage in areas like Irmo and other locations in Lexington, Fairfield, and Richland counties. 

The timeframe for the storms is 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. but the roughest weather will be between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Residents from all over the Midlands have reported storm damage. The National Weather Service reported wind speeds reaching 74 mph at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport early Sunday afternoon. Those winds have caused many trees to fall down on roadways and even on some homes across the Midlands. 

Law enforcement agencies turned to social media during the storms to update the public on storm-related traffic incidents such as traffic lights not working properly and downed trees along roadways. 

A tornado watch was issued for much of the Midlands through 7 p.m. with a Tornado Warning being issued for a short time period in Lexington and Fairfield counties.

If you see any damage caused by the storms and can safely take a picture or a video, you can send it to us at CountOnWis@wistv.com.

