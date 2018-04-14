44-year-old dead in Columbia ATV Collision - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

44-year-old dead in Columbia ATV Collision

By Claude Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Columbia police are investigating a fatal collision between an ATV and a house that claimed the life of a 44-year-old. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Columbia police are investigating a fatal collision between an ATV and a house that claimed the life of a 44-year-old. (Source: Columbia Police Department)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A 44-year-old operating an ATV was killed in a collision between the vehicle and a house, according to Columbia Police. 

Dawn Cornelius Muller, of Columbia, was traveling north on Katy Street just before 2:30 p.m. near Vann Street in the Golden Acres community.

Muller lost control of the ATV, crossed Vann Street, and struck a house. Muller was unrestrained and was not wearing a helmet.

Muller pronounced dead at the scene by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, who said an autopsy was scheduled in the morning.

The crash remains under investigation by CPD's Traffic Safety Unit. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    Bon Jovi reunites to enter Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:46:10 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:08:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2001, file photo, The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek, right, guitar Elliot Easton perform during the Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago. Boston-based The Cars, who combined New Wave and...

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

    Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.

    More >>

  • Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director, dies at 86

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:55 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:55:59 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:08:36 GMT
    Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)Forman died about 2 a.m. Saturday at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the former director's agent, Dennis Aspland. Aspland said Forman's wife, Martina, notified him of the death. (Source: CNN)

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

    Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.

    More >>

  • 'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

    'Your friends': Constand tells Cosby jury of pills, assault

    Saturday, April 14 2018 2:17 PM EDT2018-04-14 18:17:35 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-15 02:08:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby smiles as he departs his sexual assault trial, Friday, April 13, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his...

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser sent jurors into the weekend with a stark portrait of the night she says the man she viewed as a friend and mentor tricked her into taking a powerful drug and then humiliated her for his own sexual gratification.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly