44-year-old dead in Columbia ATV Collision

Columbia police are investigating a fatal collision between an ATV and a house that claimed the life of a 44-year-old. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A 44-year-old operating an ATV was killed in a collision between the vehicle and a house, according to Columbia Police.

Dawn Cornelius Muller, of Columbia, was traveling north on Katy Street just before 2:30 p.m. near Vann Street in the Golden Acres community.

Muller lost control of the ATV, crossed Vann Street, and struck a house. Muller was unrestrained and was not wearing a helmet.

Muller pronounced dead at the scene by Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, who said an autopsy was scheduled in the morning.

The crash remains under investigation by CPD's Traffic Safety Unit.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.