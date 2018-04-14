Lexington County investigating aggravated assault

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an aggravated assault on Gardner's Terrace Road. (Source: LCSD)

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspected aggravated assault that occurred on Gardner's Terrace Road on Friday.

One victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The alleged assault occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.