2 people wounded, 1 in critical condition in Columbia Place Mall shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at the Columbia Place Mall.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department said two groups reportedly got into a dispute in the parking lot of the mall just after 2 p.m. The two groups both drew firearms and shot at each other when one of the victims was struck in the upper body and collapsed inside the mall. That person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Both groups jumped into vehicles and fled the scene before deputies could arrive. Deputies currently do not have descriptions of those vehicles.

A second victim was later brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Deputies said that victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

No suspect is in custody at this time and RCSD has not released any information as to a possible suspect yet.

Deputies were unable to confirm whether the shooting was related to gang activity.

WIS News 10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

RIGHT NOW: Deputies on scene at Columbia Place Mall after a shooting took place in the parking lot. We know a victim was shot and walked into the mall where he then collapsed. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/h9f9ZXEoVS — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) April 14, 2018

RCSD is looking for the suspect(s). We know the two groups of people involved got into cars and took off. Description of the cars are unknown. pic.twitter.com/uIfcCGjQ4p — Jenna Cisneros (@JennaWISTV) April 14, 2018

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by authorities to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.