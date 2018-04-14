UPDATE: 'Armed and dangerous' teen who shot 55-year-old woman arrested by officers

Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus.More >>
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Videos showing two black men handcuffed and removed from a Philadelphia Starbucks have drawn outrage and prompted police investigation.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...More >>
Police are responding to a shooting where a victim was found inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Columbia Police are searching for a teen considered to be armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman.More >>
Alaska officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.More >>
