UPDATE: 'Armed and dangerous' teen who shot 55-year-old woman arrested by officers

Crime scene investigators have spent most of the day taking pictures at the incident location & collecting evidence. (Source: CPD)

CPD Investigators are working leads in the case & have gathered valuable information from witnesses. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police have arrested a teen who was wanted for the shooting a 55-year-old woman.

Jaleel Brown, 16, is charged with multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Officers say he is expected to be tried as an adult.

He was located by Columbia Police along with Forest Acres Police and members of the United States Marshal Service Fugitive Task Force shortly before 4 p.m. at the Ravenwood Hill Apartments located on Bethel Church Road.

Brown is accused of shooting the 55-year-old victim multiple times outside of a home on the 600 block of Easter Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

A responding officer rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported her to a local hospital. At last check, she is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have spoken to multiple witnesses and collected evidence from the scene.

Cont'd: |CPD Investigators are working leads in the case & have gathered valuable information from witnesses. Chief Holbrook & Deputy Chief Kelly had a debriefing about the shooting incident at the crime scene. pic.twitter.com/o0PTDCuO9m — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 14, 2018

Also, crime scene investigators have spent most of the day taking pictures at the incident location & collecting evidence. pic.twitter.com/IfVZpn9ScY — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 14, 2018

Brown is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.