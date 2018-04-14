Officers searching for 'armed and dangerous' teen who shot 55-year-old woman

Crime scene investigators have spent most of the day taking pictures at the incident location & collecting evidence. (Source: CPD)

Columbia Police are searching for a teen considered to be armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman.

Jaleel Brown, 17, faces multiple charges including attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Officers say just Brown is accused of shooting the victim multiple times outside of a home on the 600 block of Easter Street just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

A responding officer rendered aid to the victim until EMS arrived and transported her to a local hospital. At last check, she is said to be in stable condition.

Investigators have spoken to multiple witnesses and collected evidence from the scene.

Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Jaleel Brown is urged to contact Crimestoppers calling 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and emailing a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

