Officers searching for 'armed and dangerous' teen who shot 55-year-old woman

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus.More >>
Jeff Zeigler allegedly fired one shot at Brennan Walker who asked for directions to school after he missed the bus.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.More >>
Aaron Amundson, principal at Bluffview Intermediate School is accused of giving a student a chemical burn.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspected aggravated assault that occurred on Gardner's Terrace Road on Friday.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspected aggravated assault that occurred on Gardner's Terrace Road on Friday.More >>
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>
Bon Jovi, the Cars and four first-time nominees, including Nina Simone, will be inducted as the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class.More >>
Do you remember the story about virtual reality glasses we brought to you back in February?More >>
Do you remember the story about virtual reality glasses we brought to you back in February?More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting where a victim was found inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting where a victim was found inside Columbia Place Mall on Saturday.More >>
Columbia Police are searching for a teen considered to be armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman.More >>
Columbia Police are searching for a teen considered to be armed and dangerous who is accused of shooting a 55-year-old woman.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>