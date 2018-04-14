Two dead after Newberry County motorcycle wreck

South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a motorcycle wreck in Newberry County.

Troopers say it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Airport Road near Louis Rich Road. Officials say the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson and a passenger were going north on Airport Road when they ran off the road and hit a culvert.

Officials say both the driver and passenger were ejected and both died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

We are working to learn the identities of those involved.

