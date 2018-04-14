Two dead after Newberry County motorcycle wreck

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected chemical attack in the war-torn nation.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a motorcycle wreck in Newberry County.More >>
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Director Milos Forman, best known for his films “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus,” has died.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia has been found. Harmon Todd was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Judy Street. She was found an hour later.More >>
