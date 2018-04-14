Two dead after Newberry County motorcycle wreck - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two dead after Newberry County motorcycle wreck

By Paul Rivera, Reporter
Connect
(SOURCE: WIS) (SOURCE: WIS)
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people are dead after a motorcycle wreck in Newberry County.

Troopers say it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning on Airport Road near Louis Rich Road. Officials say the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson and a passenger were going north on Airport Road when they ran off the road and hit a culvert.

Officials say both the driver and passenger were ejected and both died at the scene as a result of their injuries. Troopers say the driver was not wearing a helmet.

We are working to learn the identities of those involved.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Chief Cosby accuser says she was too weak to 'fight him off'

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:33 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:33:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

    Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:32:24 GMT
    The Hart family's car fell about 100 feet off the cliff. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)The Hart family's car fell about 100 feet off the cliff. (Source: Alameda County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

    More >>

    Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Pentagon: Russian trolls spreading lies on Syria

    The Latest: Pentagon: Russian trolls spreading lies on Syria

    Saturday, April 14 2018 3:36 AM EDT2018-04-14 07:36:22 GMT
    Saturday, April 14 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-14 14:32:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, joined by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford, speaks at the Pentagon, Friday, April 13, 2018, on the U.S. military response, along with France and Britain, to Syria's chemical weapon attac...

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    More >>

    Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly