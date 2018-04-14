40-year-old male dead after crash on US 521

A 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 521 North at Scenic Lake Drive in Rembert on Friday.

The Sumter County Coroner's Office identified James Lancaster, of Irmo, SC, as the victim of the fatal motor vehicle accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and an autopsy will be scheduled later in Newberry.

