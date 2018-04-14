40-year-old male dead after crash on US 521

The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Some parts of the ArkLaTex are seeing storm damage from Friday night's severe weather.More >>
Some parts of the ArkLaTex are seeing storm damage from Friday night's severe weather.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Authorities say a woman who drove off California cliff last month in an SUV carrying her wife and children was drunk.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
Facebook's business depends almost entirely on selling ads targeted at people with particular interests and demographics.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
A 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 521 North at Scenic Lake Drive in Rembert,More >>
A 40-year-old man is dead after a crash on US Highway 521 North at Scenic Lake Drive in Rembert,More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
The Pentagon said the U.S. and its allies targeted facilities involved in the manufacture and storage of chemical weapons.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia.More >>