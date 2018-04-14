UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old Columbia girl found safe Friday, per - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old Columbia girl found safe Friday, per RCSD

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia has been found. 

Harmon Todd was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Judy Street. She was later spotted walking down the street around 5 p.m. by a family member who had picked her up and taken her home, the sheriff's department said late Friday night.

No photo of Harmon was provided by the sheriff's department. 

