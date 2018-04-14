UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old Columbia girl found safe Friday, per RCSD

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia has been found.

Harmon Todd was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Judy Street. She was later spotted walking down the street around 5 p.m. by a family member who had picked her up and taken her home, the sheriff's department said late Friday night.

No photo of Harmon was provided by the sheriff's department.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.