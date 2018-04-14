MISSING: 7-year-old Columbia girl was last seen Friday afternoon, per RCSD

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 7-year-old girl from Columbia.

Harmon Todd was reported missing around 10:30 p.m. Friday night and Harmon was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Judy Street.

Harmon is a black female listed at 4' and around 70 pounds, according to RCSD. She was wearing pink pants and a black T-shirt with the word "love" written three times on it. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information concerning Harmon's whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call the Richland County Sheriff's Department at (803) 576-3000 or 911.

