Calling all members of "Roman's PAW-ty of Fur" for Bark to the Park!

Roman and Caitlin Gomez prepare to walk dogs for the second straight year to benefit Pawmetto Lifeline. (Source: WIS)

Calling all members of Roman’s Pawty of Fur! It’s time to walk for homeless pets in the Midlands.

That’s the mission of almost 2-year-old Roman Gomez. He’s 21 months old, full of life and ready to ‘pawty’ at Finlay Park tomorrow, all to benefit pups and kitties in need of fur-ever homes.

“He has 8 rescue pets of his own,” said Roman’s Mom, Caitlin Gomez. “Four cats and four dogs."

In his less than two years of life, Roman has had more pets than most people will have in their lifetime.

"He's actually on his sixteenth foster…we've been fostering puppies since January," Gomez said.

Caitlin said her family has recently taken back up fostering pets once they decided Roman was old enough. She said he loves every single animal that comes through their house.

"Letting him be involved in something that's such a greater purpose, it teaches him responsibility, compassion and its tons of fun for him,” Gomez said.

So for Roman's second year at Bark to the Park benefiting Pawmetto Lifeline this weekend, Caitlin wanted to help him find a way to get involved. That's when Roman's Pawty of Fur was born.

"I think it really inspires people to see someone so young being so involved in something that is so great. My hope for all of this is for other families to say hey my kid could do that or for other kids to say "hey, Mom, I can do that," Gomez said.

Roman’s Mom is operating his fundraising page.

And if you’re making it out for Bark to the Park this weekend, you’ll see Roman and his dog, JJ out there in his red wagon.

"Roman can't tell you all the reasons that he can rescue,” Gomez said. “But, he can show you the love that he has for every animal that comes through our doors."

If you’d like to attend Bark to the Park, you can attend by registering at Finlay Park at 9 AM Saturday, April 14th. The walk begins at 10:30 AM with an after party at 11 AM until 1 PM.

You can also register online.

