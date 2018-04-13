Clarendon County deputies searching suspect who dubbed himself 'Mr. Mcdreamy'

Harry Stewart, also known as Mr. Mcdreamy, faces charges of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property less than $2,000 enhanced. (Source: Clarendon County Sheriff's Office)

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing items after breaking into a car.

Harry Stewart, also known as Mr. Mcdreamy, faces charges of breaking into a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property less than $2,000 enhanced.

Deputies say Stewart’s known residence is 1537 Jackson Road. He is also known to stay at 1468 Kenwood Road in Clarendon County.

Anyone who may have any information on the whereabouts of Stewart is urged to contact the sheriff’s department at (803) 435-4414.

