My Take: A'ja Wilson is a tribute to Gamecocks athletics

Thursday was another banner day in the proud tradition of South Carolina Gamecocks sports.

USC women's basketball star A'ja Wilson capped off a storybook college career by becoming the number 1 pick in the 2018 WNBA draft. With the pick, the Las Vegas Aces have landed not only a standout talent on the court but a standout human being as well.

During her four years, Wilson has been a role model for aspiring student-athletes and the community as a whole. She was a crucial part of the programs' rise to a national powerhouse and NCAA Champion.

A'ja has already won multiple national and conference awards and now she's getting to live her dream of playing professionally. She will surely have her jersey retired as soon as rules allow in 2023.

And now, there are calls for a statue of Wilson to be erected in her honor outside Colonial Life Arena. The fan support is definitely there.

Polls show she is among the most popular players in Gamecocks sports history. We here at WIS wholeheartedly support the idea of an ever-lasting honor such as a statue.

Coach Dawn Staley has pledged financial support to get the ball rolling. There are also other procedural hurdles to clear, but we would like to see it become reality and encourage the Gamecocks community to also get behind the idea so that it happens sooner rather than later.

No matter what the future holds- we want to say "Congratulations A'ja on a job well done!"

