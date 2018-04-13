Suspect identified in chase, crash involving RCSD vehicle

Jalanee McDaniel, 19, was arrested after a chase involving Richland County deputies ended in a crash on Garners Ferry Road with a RCSD vehicle. (Source: WIS)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect arrested in a chase with deputies on Thursday that ended with a collision between the suspect's stolen vehicle and a deputy's cruiser.

Jalanee McDaniel, 19, is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving, disregarding stop sign, and driving without a license.

The chase was the seventh chase involving law enforcement officials in 24 days in the Midlands.

