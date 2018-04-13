Suspect identified in chase, crash involving RCSD vehicle

Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
The CDC said 35 people have gotten sick and 22 were hospitalized - three of whom had a type of kidney failure.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
Facebook Live video takes you inside the standoff April 12 in Shreveport, showing the terror as it unfolds.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Investigators continue to look into the cause of Thursday night's three-alarm fire at the Windsor Green condo complex in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Less than two weeks after the birth of a giraffe calf at Riverbanks Zoo, we’re getting our first look at baby and mom up close!More >>
Less than two weeks after the birth of a giraffe calf at Riverbanks Zoo, we’re getting our first look at baby and mom up close!More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing items after breaking into a car.More >>
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing items after breaking into a car.More >>
A South Carolina Department of Transportation project aimed at widening a tractor-trailer route in Camden continues to receive pushback from nearby residents.More >>
A South Carolina Department of Transportation project aimed at widening a tractor-trailer route in Camden continues to receive pushback from nearby residents.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Dog owners in the Town of Lexington will soon be getting a much needed addition to their local dog park. A check for $14,568 was delivered to Mayor Steve McDougall from the Lexington SERTOMA Club.The money will go towards building two new shelters in the Lexington Paw Park. The shelters will be a welcoming addition for owners and their dogs to take cover from any rain that may pop-up throughout the day. "I think it's a really big deal to be able to come out to a...More >>
Dog owners in the Town of Lexington will soon be getting a much needed addition to their local dog park. A check for $14,568 was delivered to Mayor Steve McDougall from the Lexington SERTOMA Club.The money will go towards building two new shelters in the Lexington Paw Park. The shelters will be a welcoming addition for owners and their dogs to take cover from any rain that may pop-up throughout the day. "I think it's a really big deal to be able to come out to a...More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?More >>
Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?More >>