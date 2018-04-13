Lexington Paw Park receives funds for two shelters

Dog owners in the Town of Lexington will soon be getting a much needed addition to their local dog park.

A check for $14,568 was delivered to Mayor Steve McDougall from the Lexington SERTOMA Club.The money will go towards building two new shelters in the Lexington Paw Park. The shelters will be a welcoming addition for owners and their dogs to take cover from any rain that may pop-up throughout the day.

"I think it's a really big deal to be able to come out to a park and play with your dog and actually have a place to take some shelter. Just pull up a chair and have a seat and watch your dog run and play," says Matthew Quinton, President of the Lexington SERTOMA Club.

The Lexington SERTOMA Club is a civic organization that has partnered with the Town of Lexington for the past decade working on renovating and enhancing town parks.

Lexington Paw Park is a three acre dog park that opened in 2014 and currently has 258 registered dogs that use the facility.

The shelters are expected to be put in some time this summer.