The internet is in a glass case of emotion on Taylor Swift's cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
The internet at large wants you to take this cover back, T-Swift. 

The multi-platinum singer and songwriter has massive hits, but this might be one she could have kept. The cover of the 1978 R&B hit you've heard at every football tailgate and family reunion was released on Spotify Singles Thursday night live from the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. 

We're not sure who's in Swift's squad now, but they aren't real friends for letting her do this.  Music fans across the internet are not impressed. 

"This is sooooo disrespectful," wrote The Grapevine's Monique Judge. "Maurice White did not die for this. I need to understand why this is happening."

But, naturally, her fans are in support of her effort. 

Some on Twitter are pointing out that the song's band and Swift have interacted before and the group gave her permission to release the cover. 

The Spotify Singles playlist also featured a track entitled "Delicate." If you'd like to listen to the track, click here

If you want to listen to the EW&F version, click here

