The internet is in a glass case of emotion on Taylor Swift's cover of Earth, Wind & Fire's 'September'

Singer Taylor Swift performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The internet at large wants you to take this cover back, T-Swift.

The multi-platinum singer and songwriter has massive hits, but this might be one she could have kept. The cover of the 1978 R&B hit you've heard at every football tailgate and family reunion was released on Spotify Singles Thursday night live from the famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville.

We're not sure who's in Swift's squad now, but they aren't real friends for letting her do this. Music fans across the internet are not impressed.

"This is sooooo disrespectful," wrote The Grapevine's Monique Judge. "Maurice White did not die for this. I need to understand why this is happening."

Taylor Swift covered "September"? pic.twitter.com/eOi7m3ITpL — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) April 13, 2018

i won't be listening to whatever blasphemy taylor swift put out this morning. — king crissle (@crissles) April 13, 2018

The Taylor Swift cover of Earth, Wine & Fire's 'September' is just a distraction engineered by the Trump administration — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) April 13, 2018

But, naturally, her fans are in support of her effort.

I really like the Taylor Swift cover of 'September.' It made me hear the song in a new way -- like a wistful, young, secret love song. Very Swiftian. It sounds very much like 'Long Live' to me. And I mean it's a random acoustic promo performance... get over yourselves. — Grady Smith (@gradywsmith) April 13, 2018

Petition for Taylor Swift to make an album full of her finished, unreleased tracks from every era — Rachel ?? (@13swift1989) April 12, 2018

everyone should watch this cause this is what media and articles don’t show you about taylor swift pic.twitter.com/nUtMw2CPFN — Le ? (@taetae1418) April 12, 2018

Some on Twitter are pointing out that the song's band and Swift have interacted before and the group gave her permission to release the cover.

(1/3)The only debate people should be having over Taylor Swift doing a cover(like really ya'll) of September is whether people like/dislike the cover. The black creators of September gave their approval, she's CREDITING them AND they're getting their coins. What's the problem??? — Rosalinde Antindi (@NewRosalinde_A) April 13, 2018

Fake woke twitter re evaluate your priorities. Artists doing cover versions should not feel the need to justify said actions(especially when they got approval, credited the creators and are paying the creators). This shouldn't even be a trending topic???????? pic.twitter.com/1IQzb9VBtC — Rosalinde Antindi (@NewRosalinde_A) April 13, 2018

The Spotify Singles playlist also featured a track entitled "Delicate." If you'd like to listen to the track, click here.

If you want to listen to the EW&F version, click here.

