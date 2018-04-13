If you're headed to Indie Grits this weekend, you'll need to know about this BIG venue change

Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Knighdale police say the boy of a Henrico couple accused of incest was last seen alive around 8 p.m. on Wednesday when his father picked him up.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Do you remember the story about virtual reality glasses we brought to you back in February?More >>
The team at Palmetto Health Children's Hospital uses virtual reality glasses to help children "escape" from frightening or painful procedures.More >>
Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
The multi-platinum singer and songwriter has massive hits, but this might be one she could have kept.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Is Facebook regulation 'inevitable'? Not so fast.More >>
Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."More >>
