LIVE: Rescuers work to save car driven off of cliff in northern California

Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?More >>
Want to watch another animal expecting motherhood?More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.More >>
The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.More >>
It's the Circle of Life! Like your favorite Disney movie -- because seriously, The Lion King is the best Disney movie -- Riverbanks Zoo is welcoming three baby lion cubs to the zoo after mom, Thabisa, gave birth to the trio on Tuesday!More >>
It's the Circle of Life! Like your favorite Disney movie -- because seriously, The Lion King is the best Disney movie -- Riverbanks Zoo is welcoming three baby lion cubs to the zoo after mom, Thabisa, gave birth to the trio on Tuesday!More >>
More than 40 teams of 10-12 people are set to face off with Superman like strength to try and pull a 35,000 pound fire truck on Saturday.More >>
More than 40 teams of 10-12 people are set to face off with Superman like strength to try and pull a 35,000 pound fire truck on Saturday.More >>
Is Facebook regulation 'inevitable'? Not so fast.More >>
Is Facebook regulation 'inevitable'? Not so fast.More >>