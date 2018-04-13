LIVE: Rescuers work to save car driven off of cliff in northern California

LIVE: Live aerials showing a vehicle that was driven off a cliff in northern CA, rescue underway.

A vehicle fell over a cliff and onto the beach near Devils Slide in San Mateo County Friday morning, police said. Officials have ordered a heavy rescue and fire officials medics are responding to the incident.

The highway between Montara State Beach and Gray Whale Cove has been reduced to one-way traffic control, according to San Mateo County's alert system.

