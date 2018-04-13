JUMP AROUND! Adrenaline Trampoline Park opening Columbia locatio - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

JUMP AROUND! Adrenaline Trampoline Park opening Columbia location in May

(Source: Adrenaline Trampoline Center/Facebook) (Source: Adrenaline Trampoline Center/Facebook)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

JUMP UP, JUMP UP AND GET DOWN! A new trampoline and entertainment center is set to open in Columbia in May 2018!

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend has the latest information on this new fun spot for kids of all ages. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly