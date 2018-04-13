It's not Simba, but Riverbanks just welcomed three new lion cubs to the zoo!

It's the Circle of Life!

Like your favorite Disney movie -- because seriously, The Lion King is the best Disney movie -- Riverbanks Zoo is welcoming three baby lion cubs to the zoo after mom, Thabisa, gave birth to the trio on Tuesday!

"Animal births always are very exciting for Riverbanks and the community," said John Davis, director of animal care and welfare at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. "Thabisa is being a great mom. She is bonding well with her offspring and nursing is going exactly as it should."

And that's not all. The zoo is also expecting Thabisa's sister, Lindelani, to have a litter of her own soon.

"We anticipate that Lindelani will deliver any day now," Davis said. "Any and all of the births are a significant contribution to the SSP and sustainability of the species."

Unfortunately, zoo-goers won't get the chance to see the lion cubs for at least three months while they get acclimated to their new habitat.

Three cheers for Thabisa!

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.