Man wanted for domestic violence facing multiple charges after traffic stop

A Richland County man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.

A deputy made a traffic stop on Interstate 20 on April 12 around 9:30 p.m.

The vehicle smelled like alcohol. The driver told the deputy that she had not consumed any alcohol, but that her passenger, 28-year-old Thomas Wesley Roberts, had.

After checking their records, the deputy learned that a warrant for domestic violence had been issued for Roberts. While waiting for confirmation on the warrant, Roberts took off running on foot from the vehicle.

Roberts pulled out a handgun and discarded it while running.

He has been charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, felon in possession, and issued a summons for open container and violation of seat belt law.

Roberts, who appeared to have ingested a drug, was taken to the hospital.

