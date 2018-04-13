Record number of teams set to pull fire trucks to raise money for childhood cancer

Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An infant was found dead Thursday at the North Carolina home of a father and daughter from Henrico County who are accused of incest.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
A teacher is facing charges of reckless endangerment and risk of injury to a minor for what some are calling a "fight club" in his classroom.More >>
A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.More >>
It's the Circle of Life! Like your favorite Disney movie -- because seriously, The Lion King is the best Disney movie -- Riverbanks Zoo is welcoming three baby lion cubs to the zoo after mom, Thabisa, gave birth to the trio on Tuesday!More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.More >>
Crews have responded to a three-alarm apartment fire in the Carolina Forest area.More >>
More than 40 teams of 10-12 people are set to face off with Superman like strength to try and pull a 35,000 pound fire truck on Saturday.More >>
Is Facebook regulation 'inevitable'? Not so fast.More >>
A Richland County man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of two vehicles shooting at each other near the 7800 block of Parklane Road.More >>
From the outside, Mi Casita looks like a Mexican bar and grill, but neighbors say that's not what it is.More >>
