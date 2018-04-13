RCSD looking for suspects involved in hit and run, shooting

The Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to reports of shots fired between two vehicles near the 7800 block of Parklane Road.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on April 12.

The vehicles were last spotted heading in the direction of SC-277, where a hit and run had just taken place with a blue Honda Accord involved in the shooting.

The suspects ran on foot from the vehicle, according to a victim who was struck by the Honda Accord.

There are no reported injuries.

A pistol was found inside the Honda Accord.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

