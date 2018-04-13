Make your own peach cobbler on National Peach Cobbler Day

It doesn't get much better than peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream on a Spring Day.

Making your own fruity dessert is actually pretty easy.

Recipe from Valerie Credeur of Sulphur, La.

You'll need:

2 large cans of sliced peaches

1 package yellow cake mix

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 Stick butter

Cinnimon

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350. Pour both cans of sliced peaches (only juice of 1 can) into a 8x9 pan. Sprinkle cinnimon on top of peaches, spread brown sugar evenly over peaches also. Last step, pour a box of cake mix (dry) on top of everything and spread evenly. Cut butter into little squares and place on top of cake mix in rows of 4 until you have covered cake mix, bake until cake mix has formed a crust and is golden brown.

Enjoy!

