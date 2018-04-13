Wilson holds farewell tour in Columbia Saturday

South Carolina's A'ja Wilson is congratulated by family after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick by the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA basketball draft, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

Just days after becoming the top overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, former South Carolina Gamecock A’ja Wilson will officially say goodbye to the city that supported her throughout her career.

Wilson, the newest member of the Las Vegas Aces, is holding a farewell tour in Columbia to show her gratitude to the fans that have supported her from high school through her playing days at USC. The three-time SEC Player of the Year will be visiting different locations on Saturday as part of the tour including the Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital

Here’s a look at the tour itinerary:

Autograph Signing at Colakicks

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

141 S. Shandon Street

Farewell Party at Wild Wing Cafe

6 p.m – 8 p.m.

729 Lady Street

(Surprise Guest Appearances)

