Lattimore visits cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy

Since returning to the University of South Carolina as the director of player development, part of what Marcus Lattimore does is prepare players for life after football.

On Thursday, the USC legend made his way down to Eastover to speak to cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy. Lattimore spoke to children ages 16 to 18 who attend the academy about his life experiences.

“I want you to be the best version of yourself,” Lattimore said, “and, if my life can help you and I can share a few things that I’ve learned along the way, I think there’s no greater satisfaction that I can ever have.”

At the academy, cadets can learn life skills, earn their GED, take driving courses and get certifications that can help with help with future employment.

