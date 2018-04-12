Man, woman arrested in connection to holiday robberies

Lexington deputies have taken a Gaston man and woman into custody after the pair robbed two stores during the week of Christmas.

According to Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Jaren Meyers and 22-year-old Pearalisha Mills entered a Dollar General in Gaston and took cash while preventing anyone from leaving moving or leaving the store. The duo also took money from a convenience store in West Columbia. Similar to the Dollar General robbery, Meyers and Mills kept people from moving around or leaving the store during the incident.

Mills was arrested Tuesday in Lexington County by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, according to authorities. Meyers was arrested earlier this year on separate charges.

Arrest warrants state Meyers and Mills have each been charged with armed robbery, kidnappings, possessing a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy.

They are both being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

