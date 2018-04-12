Senate picks top state leaders for pay raises, leaves off other state employees

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
The man suspected of shooting a woman and an officer during a standoff, leading to her death and wounding the officer, is moved to a different jail after breaking a water pipe and flooding his cell.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Authorities in a Spanish province said garbage bags, sacks, ropes, pieces of nets, and even a drum were found inside the whale.More >>
The guilty pleas related to separate cases in California and Texas, with the company itself pleading guilty to human trafficking charges in Texas.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Senators’ attempt to defund Planned Parenthood failed in two close votes on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Thousands of state employees are infuriated after one of the Senate's late evening budget moves Wednesday.More >>
A'ja Wilson was the first to make her way on stage during the WNBA Draft as the top overall pick for the Las Vegas Aces.More >>
