Man gets life sentence for double murder in Lexington County

A 36-year-old Gaston man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for killing two people nearly two years ago.

On May 26, 2016, Lexington County deputies arrived at 269 Cedarcrest Drive in Lexington County responding to a house fire. Firefighters on the scene found two bodies in the master bedroom of the home. Those bodies were later identified as Brenda Posey and Harry Smith.

An arson investigator from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division determined that the fire was set intentionally the suspect used a match or lighter. Later in the investigation, it was determined that the fire started around the bedroom where the victims’ bodies were found.

Robert Dumon Johnson spoke to authorities and claimed the murders took place after he was hired to do yard work for the couple and an argument about being paid took place. Autopsies revealed that the couple died from stab wounds they suffered.

Following the murders, Johnson left the area and was later found in Florence with the help of the U.S. Marshals and the Florence Police Department. Johnson was arrested by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department on May 29, 2016.

Johnson admitted to setting the fire after the victims were dead. He was sentenced to two life sentences without parole after pleading guilty to the murders.

