2,000 kids joined together at the Statehouse for SC Read-In Day

USC's beloved mascot Cocky led a march to the Statehouse for the annual SC Read-In Day with USC student volunteers.

Organizers say 2,000 children participated in Thursday's activities for Cocky's Reading Express and made the "Cocky Promise" to read every day.

And the intent of this event? To encourage legislators to support literacy and life-long learning, and making sure children graduate on time with the literacy skills they need to be successful.

