Santee Cooper pushes to intervene in proposed SCANA-Dominion mer - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Santee Cooper pushes to intervene in proposed SCANA-Dominion merger

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Santee Cooper wants to intervene in the proposed merger between SCANA and Virginia-based Dominion Energy. 

South Carolina's energy utility has submitted a petition to the Public Service Commission to discuss the merger and the abandonment of the V.C. Summer project late last year.

According to Santee Cooper, a ruling by the PSC allowing SCANA to proceed with the merger "may affect interests" of the utility.

"At this point, with the incomplete record before the Commission, Santee Cooper has not determined the positions it may take in the proceedings," a statement said.

Dominion and SCANA announced their intentions to merge back in January with promises to give the average SCANA customer a $1,000 refund and a 5 percent reduction in energy costs as a result of the failure of the V.C. Summer project. 

