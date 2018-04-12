Santee Cooper pushes to intervene in proposed SCANA-Dominion merger

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.More >>
A 36-year-old Gaston man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced for killing two people nearly two years ago.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
USC's beloved mascot Cocky led a march to the state house.. for the annual SC Read-In day, with USC student volunteers.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
According to her Instagram post, Skyler said she wanted to take all the black queens that made a difference in her life to prom with herMore >>
Authorities in a Spanish province said garbage bags, sacks, ropes, pieces of nets, and even a drum were found inside the whale.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
A Richland County Sheriff's Department cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday morning.More >>
