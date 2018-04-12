Deputies: Man sexually assault two children in Sumter County - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies: Man sexually assault two children in Sumter County

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Brian Barefoot (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office) Brian Barefoot (Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

A 34-year-old Sumter County man has been arrested and charged with sexual acts against two children, the sheriff's office said.

According to Sumter County investigators, Brian Edward Barefoot is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with a series of incidents between Nov. 15, 2017 and April 3, 2018.

Investigators said Barefoot sexually assaulted a 5-year-old and a 6-year-old at a residence on Avins Road.

No further information was available.

