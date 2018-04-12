DHEC to provide free STD testing for Awareness Month

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Woodrow Karey has returned to the witness stand today. Karey took the stand Tuesday in his own defense. Today he is being cross-examined by prosecutors. Karey, who is charged with manslaughter, admitted he killed Pastor Ronald Harris and explained why he did it, saying the pastor had raped his wife and she couldn't get away from him. Theresa Schmidt is in the courtroom. Follow her on Twitter for the latest from the courtroom. Tweets by KplcTschmidt Copyright 20...More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the forecast area for the next several days.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Teachers have adopted the tune in their fight for higher pay and benefits.More >>
Around 100 soldiers made up of both 3rd Infantry Division Headquarters and the Georgia National Guard 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returned home Thursday morning after a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
In honor of April being National STD Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be offering free STD testing on April 18.More >>
Vitter said she would be bound by Supreme Court decisions, including Brown v. Board of Education which desegregated U.S. schools, but did not want to go down "a slippery slope" on whether she agreed.More >>
Damage from the storms cost the U.S. $250 billion. The 2017 was the fifth-most active hurricane season on record.More >>
A Richland County Sheriff's Department cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday morning.More >>
