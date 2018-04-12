DHEC to provide free STD testing for Awareness Month

In honor of April being National STD Awareness Month, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be offering free STD testing on April 18.

The tests will be conducted at DHEC's public health clinics. Appointments are encouraged.

This year's theme for National STD Awareness Month is "Treat Me Right." This theme presents an opportunity to make sure providers have the needed tools to detect and treat infections. It also encourages patients to learn about STDs and prevention by asking questions.

Studies show that people who have STDs such as gonorrhea, herpes, and syphilis are more likely to get HIV compared to people who are STD-free. When left untreated, STDs can have severe health consequences to the person with the STD and to babies born to an infected mother.

According to DHEC, there were just over 29,000 cases of chlamydia, nearly 9,400 cases of gonorrhea, and over 300 cases of primary and secondary syphilis in South Carolina in 2016.

Call 1-855-4-SCDHEC to schedule your appointment for free STD testing.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.