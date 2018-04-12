Vote for the Cayce Riverwalk in the ‘Meet Me at the Park’ competition backed by Disney

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
Investigators believe the man killed his wife in their home then left her body in the dumpster two days before he was arrested.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the...More >>
Seven decades after making key portions of the atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, workers at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation are being exposed to radiation as they tear down buildings that helped create the nation's nuclear arsenal.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Damage from the storms cost the U.S. $250 billion. The 2017 was the fifth-most active hurricane season on record.More >>
Damage from the storms cost the U.S. $250 billion. The 2017 was the fifth-most active hurricane season on record.More >>
A Richland County Sheriff's Department cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday morning.More >>
A Richland County Sheriff's Department cruiser was involved in a collision Thursday morning.More >>
NBC News, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, has conducted a set of polls focusing on the attitudes of Southerners ahead of the 2018 Midterms. The six polls were conducted March 12-25, and interviewed over 15,000 people, including in South Carolina.More >>
NBC News, in partnership with SurveyMonkey, has conducted a set of polls focusing on the attitudes of Southerners ahead of the 2018 Midterms. The six polls were conducted March 12-25, and interviewed over 15,000 people, including in South Carolina.More >>
From the final third of March to April 5, law enforcement officials experienced six high-speed chases resulting in six fatalities in that 17-day span.More >>
From the final third of March to April 5, law enforcement officials experienced six high-speed chases resulting in six fatalities in that 17-day span.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement fueled fresh doubts about the party's ability to fend off a Democratic wave in November and threw the House into a leadership battle that could crush any hopes for significant legislation before the election.More >>
House Speaker Paul Ryan's announcement fueled fresh doubts about the party's ability to fend off a Democratic wave in November and threw the House into a leadership battle that could crush any hopes for significant legislation before the election.More >>
Two Notch Road at Belo Road is now back open after a collision caused traffic delays Thursday morning.More >>
Two Notch Road at Belo Road is now back open after a collision caused traffic delays Thursday morning.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>