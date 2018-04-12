RCSD: Increase in chases 'might fall on some people's misunderstanding'

A chase with RCSD has ended in a collision on Garners Ferry Road. (WIS)

A chase by the Richland County Sheriff's Department has ended in a collision and an arrest, according to RCSD.

This is the seventh local law enforcement involved chase within 24 days.

“It does seem it has increased lately," Lt. Michael Person said. "I think some of that might fall on some people’s misunderstanding. It doesn’t mean just because you’re getting pulled over you’re going to go to jail or be arrested.”

The incident happened on Veteran's Parkway at Garners Ferry Road around 8 a.m Thursday.

“Have respect for your fellow person out there," Person said. "You’re endangering everybody, not just yourself, by not stopping…driving extremely reckless and putting everyone at harm. So, think about that.”

The chase came to an end when deputies say the suspect’s car crashed into a police cruiser.

“Now, you’re looking at a charge that’s going to be with you for years and that you actually serve prison time for, where you may have gone to a magistrate and gotten a fine, where they might’ve even done a payment plan with you. That option is out the window once you don’t stop.”

The suspect has not been identified yet.

There are no reported injuries.

Authorities say by failing to stop, deputies are even more concerned about a potential threat.

“They don’t know if you’ve committed a higher crime – robbed something or hurt someone – so, the deputy doesn’t know and we have to follow procedures to keep us safe also," Person said.

