Chase involving RCSD ends in crash near VA hospital

A chase with RCSD has ended in a collision on Garners Ferry Road. (WIS)

A chase involving RCSD ended in a collision on Garners Ferry Road Thursday morning. (WIS)

A chase by the Richland County Sheriff's Department has ended in a collision and an arrest, according to RCSD.

This is the seventh local law enforcement involved chase within 24 days.

The incident happened on Veteran's Parkway at Garners Ferry Road around 8 a.m Thursday.

According to RCSD, the chase involved a stolen vehicle. The suspect hit the police cruiser and is now in custody.

The suspect has not been identified yet.

There are no reported injuries.

WIS will continue to update this story.

Copyright WIS. All rights reserved.