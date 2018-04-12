National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12

Today is the day for those with a sophisticated palate.

It may be a little cheesy, but April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day.

If you don't have dinner plans yet, making a grilled cheese is always a satisfying and easy option.

Remember that the dish doesn't always have to be boring. Cory Schwartz, Owner of Cory’s Grilled Cheese in South Carolina, has tried a lot of different cheeses that can take your sandwich to the next level.

