National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day is April 12

By Emily Smith, Digital Content Producer
April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Day.
Today is the day for those with a sophisticated palate.

It may be a little cheesy, but April 12 is National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day. 

If you don't have dinner plans yet, making a grilled cheese is always a satisfying and easy option. 

Remember that the dish doesn't always have to be boring. Cory Schwartz, Owner of Cory’s Grilled Cheese in South Carolina, has tried a lot of different cheeses that can take your sandwich to the next level. 

