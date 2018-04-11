State of Emergency declared for South Carolina school district - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

State of Emergency declared for South Carolina school district

(Source: WIS) (Source: WIS)
Williamsburg County, SC (WIS) -

A State of Emergency has been declared for one South Carolina school district.

Effective immediately, the Williamsburg County School District's board and superintendent are fired and the state will take over, mostly because of money mismanagement.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the district lost more than $600,000 that could have been spent on programs for special needs students.

"That money is generally spent for teachers. That money usually is spent for special education teachers, so it means that they did not have teachers on the ground delivering the services to some of their most vulnerable students,” Spearman said.

The state has appointed its own interim superintendent for Williamsburg while the district is under state control.

Spearman said she's been considering whether to pull this emergency maneuver for three years and decided it's been long enough for students disadvantaged by the district. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

