State of Emergency declared for South Carolina school district

The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities confirm there have been 2 deaths. Registered Nurse William George "Will" Davis, 34, of Hallsville, Texas, faces a murder charge in relation to the death of a 47-year-old man. Multiple charges of aggravated assault may come later. "We are currently investigating up to 7 incidents at CHRISTUS," Tyler, Texas, Police Chief Jimmy Toler said.More >>
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
The Trump administration is considering allowing states to implement mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
Popular opinion has never been very high on Necco Wafers, but with news that the candy company that makes them could soon be closing, some are trying to hoard the disc-like treats.More >>
Algeria's state news agency says that a military plane has crashed near the military base of Boufarik in Algeria.More >>
A Sumter County man was arrested and charged for sex with a minor on Wednesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.More >>
A State of Emergency has been declared for one South Carolina school district.More >>
Contact lenses that automatically darken in the sun could soon go on the market.More >>
Former federal prosecutors speculated the action could have been taken with an eye to connecting potential campaign finance law violations.More >>
After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming.".More >>
