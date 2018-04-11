Sumter man charged with sexual assault of child

Jason Allan Lynch, 37, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. (Source: SCSO)

A Sumter County man was arrested and charged for sex with a minor on Wednesday, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrest warrants state that Lynch sexually assaulted a victim who is less than 11-years-old on two separate occasions at two different locations. Deputies say the assaults happened on or about April 1, 2016, and March 25, 2018. The assaults happened in the 1200 block of Furman Drive and in the 4500 block of Frisco Branch Road.

Lynch is awaiting a bond hearing at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

