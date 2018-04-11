Coroner: Lexington Co. man believed to have been beaten at mailbox collapsed, died of natural causes

A man in his 60s was found outside his home Friday morning beaten with broken ribs and injuries to his face and head. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

The Lexington County man who was found badly injured in his driveway in late March and later died was not beaten by an assailant and died of natural causes, the Lexington County Coroner's Office says.

The coroner's office said on Wednesday that the man, whose name was not released, collapsed in his Wesley Court driveway on March 23 and was hospitalized. He passed away on April 3 due to natural causes.

The man in his 60's was going to retrieve his newspaper in the early morning hours and his wife later found him.

During last night’s @CountyLex County Council meeting, the recipients of the Department of South Carolina VFW statewide awards were honored.



Sgt. Darren Wiseman was recognized as the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for his service. #LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/zYTbLM2NDS — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) April 11, 2018

"Through extensive examination and investigation, the external injuries were determined to have been nonfatal and most likely sustained when the decedent collapsed onto his driveway as a result of the natural disease process," Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office had originally been investigating this incident as an assault and was searching for tips in this case.

Due to the injuries the man had, the sheriff's department initially called the incident a "brutal beating."

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.