No charges against man accused of sexually assaulting USC student, dropping her off at dorm

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, 33-year-old Mouad Bendahmane turned himself into investigators Monday, Jan. 8. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)

A man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a University of South Carolina student will no longer face charges associated with the case, court records show.

Mouad Bendahmane, 33, was charged by the Richland County Sheriff's Department in connection with the Oct. 28, 2017 case.

According to the sheriff's department, Bendahmane agreed to give the victim a ride home from the Five Points area, but instead drove the victim to a residence on Twin Oaks Circle and sexually assaulted her.

Bendahmane then drove the victim to her home and told the victim’s friends that he was an Uber driver and fled the location. The incident report states the victim's friends were able to take a photo of him and his license plate before he drove away.

Court documents show the State Grand Jury opted to "no bill" the criminal sexual conduct charge on March 14, meaning evidence put forth by investigators was not sufficient enough to support the charge.

A week later, a judge in Bendahmane's case on his kidnapping charge decided to dismiss that charge at a preliminary hearing. No word as to why that charge was dropped.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.