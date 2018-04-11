Batter up! Blowfish to take on breakfast-themed name for June matchup

We learned Wednesday about a new baseball team is coming to the Midlands. (Source: WIS)

Really, this is a story about one team changing their name for one big night. On Friday, June 8, the Lexington County Blowfish will become the Lexington County Pancakes.

You're probably asking yourself, "Why?"

Blowfish co-owner Bill Shanahan provided the answer on Wednesday. A new team is joining the Coastal Plain League - the Macon Bacon.

So when the Bacon come to Lexington in June, the Blowfish will become the Pancakes, complete with special uniforms and a unique mascot.

"It led to great slogans like 'batter up with the Pancakes' to 'hey, we need a mascot, why don't we call him 'Flip' the Pancake.' 'Hey, we've got t-shirts, they're selling like hotcakes!' So it's all hot off the griddle," Shanahan said.

The Macon Bacon have no idea yet and will see it in a press release sent to them on Wednesday.

We hope it makes them sizzle...with laughter, that is.

