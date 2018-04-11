Cuevas-Moore to transfer to West Virginia

Mississippi State beat Ole Miss 7-5 Sunday afternoon to win their weekend series two game to one. The Bulldogs are now 17-16 for the season while the Rebels are 27-6.More >>
Auburn guard Mustapha Heron says he will enter the NBA draft and plans to hire an agent.
McPhee-McCuin will be introduced Friday at 12:00 p.m. at The Pavilion.
More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes. MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game.
Today's the day! Mississippi State faces Louisville tonight for a spot in the National Championship. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM CST. pic.twitter.com/yZ5c1yFk3d — Rachel Richlinski (@RachRichlinski) March 30, 2018
Saturday was a serious day for Mississippi State but the Bulldogs got to have a little bit of fun. The Bulldogs began to prepare for the national championship game plus saw plenty of MSU fans at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.
Johnson's son Malaki turns two this week. Balancing school and ball is one thing, and Ro has to throw in the responsibilities of being a parent as well. But with the support of her family and team, she's able to do it all gracefully.
