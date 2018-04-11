Cuevas-Moore to transfer to West Virginia

South Carolina is losing another critical piece from their roster.

Point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore is leaving the Gamecocks program to play for West Virginia as a graduate transfer. The 5-foot-6 guard from the Bronx is in the South Carolina record books after setting the mark for the most career steals in the NCAA Tournament with 21. She also owns the program record for most steals in a single NCAA Tournament with 12, which was set during her junior year. Her efforts on the defensive side of the ball helped the Gamecocks capture their first-ever national title.

Cuevas-Moore played in 108 games during her three seasons in Columbia. However, she did not play during her senior campaign for the Gamecocks because of an ACL injury to her left knee.

She averaged 6.9 points per game and 1.8 assists per contest.

A point guard on the 2017 National Championship team at South Carolina, former McDonald's All-American Bianca Cuevas-Moore will join the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. Welcome to the West Virginia family!



READ: https://t.co/bdVpUWnK3I pic.twitter.com/lcBklAlhY6 — WVU Women's Basketball (@WVUWBB) April 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.