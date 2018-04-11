Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin hosts 'Move with the Mayor' walk

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin continued his "Move with the Mayor" campaign by hosting a 2-mile walk through downtown Columbia Wednesday afternoon.

The walk started at City Hall on Main Street and looped around to Assembly Street where the group stopped at the Richland Library to take part in the weekly farmer's market.

Mayor Benjamin said it was a fun way to get out during the lunch hour and burn some calories and working towards developing a healthy lifestyle.

"It's a really wonderful way to remind us that we live a good, strong, vibrant community and so it's again a healthy, fun way to do something that's enjoyable," said Mayor Benjamin.

The mayor says if anyone would like to take part in the "Columbia Weighs In" campaign, they can sign up at columbiaweighsin.org to sign up. The goal is to try and lose 25,000 pounds as a community.

