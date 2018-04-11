Calling all girlfriends! The Heart and Sole Women's Five Miler enters 17th year

Years ago, two of my best friends and I wanted other women to experience the joy and camaraderie we’ve enjoyed in our many races together over the decades. So we started a run and walk for women by women – Heart & Sole. (WIS)

So we started a run and walk for women by women – Heart & Sole. With the backing of both of our employers, Lexington Medical Center and WIS TV, our event is now in its 17th year.

Don’t miss this opportunity to gather your mom, sister, and girlfriends for a time to focus on your heart, your overall health and you at South Carolina’s premier women’s road race.

"2018 brings big changes to the Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole Women’s Five Miler. We’re changing our course and our start time," Race Director Jeanna Moffett said. "The growth of Columbia’s Soda City Market has made the downtown area on Saturday mornings busier than ever before. The increased traffic from both cars and people creates big challenges when putting on a safe road race. So by moving the course away from Main Street to Marion Street and incorporating some of the historic sections of the city into our course, we were able to still beautifully showcase Columbia and create a flatter, faster course at the same time.”

“You’re going to love the beautiful yellow tech shirt all our runners and walkers receive this year. And the awesome medal and red rose waiting for you at the finish line will make this event one to remember,” Moffett said.

The Lexington Medical Center Heart & Sole women's five- and three-miler events are Saturday, April 21.

The opening ceremony starts at 7:30 a.m. and the five-mile run and five-mile walk start at 8 a.m. with the three-mile walk starting a few minutes later. This takes place on the Laurel Street side of Finlay Park in downtown Columbia.

For registration and scheduling information, visit the Heart and Sole website here. Online registration ends Thursday, April 19. Registration before April 20 is $35. Race day registration is $45.

Visit the Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole website if you need some inspiration. See you Saturday, April 21. Be ready to start your day with a “Hey, Girlfriends!” greeting.

