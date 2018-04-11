Midlands school at risk of closing, leaders fight back for the kids

The families of about 150 kids are fighting to keep their school open.

Recently, the South Carolina Public Charter school district voted to revoke the Chapter of the South Carolina Science Academy due to what they say are consistent academic and financial problems.

The academy was set to go before the South Carolina Public Charter School District and appeal a revoked charter on Thursday. The appeal has since been moved to May.

The South Carolina Science Academy, is a non-profit public charter school that focuses on STEM Education: science, technology, engineering and math.

It was the brain child of founder Nathan Yon who was killed by a wrong way driver on I-26 before the school could open.

The academy, which opened in 2014 on Marion Street in Columbia, is now desperately trying to not only keep their founder's vision alive, but also the experiences of kids which some say would struggle in a regular classroom setting.

Board members say out of the academy's 150 students, about 1/3 of them have special education needs.

The school board says they submitted an action plan to the district after hearing of the possible charter revocation. In the action plan, they say they have addressed the district's concerns.

Board Chair Rebecca Martin tells WIS they have been able to "right the ship," saying they have finally been able to clean up the problems left behind by previous board administrations.

"We've been able to accomplish more in the past three months than most of our predecessors have been able to do in the past 3 years of the school's existence. We have been able to show that we are fiscally viable. We have been able to show some major strides as far as test scores are concerned," Martin said.

The district said in a statement, "After evaluating that plan, District staff felt that it did not sufficiently address the school's financial situation."

The academy receives some tax dollars and is showing signs of improving, according to officials. But the district says the school is still at risk of closing due to a financial burden.

While officials sort through specifics, the kids are caught in the middle wondering if they will be going to school next year.



Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.